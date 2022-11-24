A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THANKSGIVING SHOWERS

Happy Thanksgiving! Similar to yesterday, we can’t rule out some early slick spots on untreated roads. Travelers won’t have to worry about that anymore once we reach the mid-morning hours. Any hazy sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. There’s a chance of light showers this afternoon, especially from Green Bay and to the southeast. However, the bulk of your holiday will be dry.

It’s going to be another mild day. Our high temperatures will be back into the middle to upper 40s. Some spots south of Highway 10 may reach 50 degrees, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for late November.

Our temperatures will bounce up and down the next few days, but generally stay at, or above normal for this time of year. “Black Friday” shoppers will have low 40s tomorrow, but a breezy south wind will push Saturday’s highs into the low 50s. As temperatures drop again on Sunday, rain showers may mix with some wet snowflakes. There’s a better chance of seeing some rain, then light accumulating snow towards the middle of next week, as a stronger weathermaker moves through the region.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: W 5-10 MPH

THANKSGIVING: Hazy sun, then increasing clouds. A chance of an afternoon shower. Mild again. HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Cool and brisk. LOW: 32

“BLACK FRIDAY” Early clouds NORTH. Otherwise, sunny and slightly cooler. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers. Some wet flakes early in the day. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Late showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Early rain, then light accumulating snow. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 36

