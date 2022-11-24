MILD WITH PLENTY OF SUN THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS

Any light rain showers will wrap up late this evening and skies will clear out overnight. Lows will settle into the middle 20s to lower 30s. “Black Friday” shoppers will have temperatures into the mid 40s by the afternoon. A west wind could be brisk at times with gusts to 15 mph. That wind will turn southwesterly on Saturday and strengthen. That should push Saturday’s highs into the lower half of the 50s.

Skies will be mostly sunny through Saturday afternoon, but clouds will increase late. Low pressure will pass to our southeast Sunday, but it will be close enough to bring a likely chance for rain or a light wintry mix to the area. We’ll start the morning with that light mix with rain showers ending during the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

There’s a better chance of seeing some rain, then light accumulating snow towards the middle of next week, as a stronger weathermaker moves through the region. Monday will be our “quiet” day in between systems. Look for mostly cloudy skies and highs around 40 degrees. We’ll get milder Tuesday as that next weathermaker approaches... highs will be in the mid 40s. We’ll turn colder to end the week.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Cool and brisk. LOW: 29

“BLACK FRIDAY”: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Brisk at times. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine... more clouds late. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Cooler. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Late showers... some mix NORTHWEST. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Early rain, then light snow. Cooer and breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Colder and blustery with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 30

