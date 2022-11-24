MILD TEMPERATURES CONTINUE THROUGH THANKSGIVING

We’ll be watching for foggy spots overnight. Where temperatures are below freezing and that fog can persist for a few hours, untreated roads and sidewalks could become slick. Thanksgiving looks mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or times of drizzle/mist possible. It won’t be as mild compared to Wednesday, but highs should still be above average in the lower half of the 40s. Your holiday will NOT be a washout, but it may be a little damp at times.

The clouds will clear out Thanksgiving night and we should see plenty of sunshine on Black Friday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with a high around 40 degrees. We’ll see more sunshine on Saturday and a southerly breeze will pick up. Temperatures should get into the upper 40s with some lower 50s possible. Clouds will increase late.

An area of low pressure will pass south of us on Sunday, but it may be close enough to bring scattered rain showers... possibly mixing with snow. The best odds for any precipitation would be from the Fox Valley southward. That system will clear the area late Sunday, and Monday should be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. A bigger system may head towards the area by the middle of next week... continue to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Cool and calm. Some fog NORTH... some roads may become icy. LOW: 30

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. Mild again. A chance of drizzle or a shower. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

“BLACK FRIDAY”: Sunny skies. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers or mix... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Showers developing, some mix late. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a mix of rain-snow possible. HIGH: 39

