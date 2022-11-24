Massive meal prep underway for Christ the Rock dinner

Last year, the Christ the Rock dinner served over 3,000 meals
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking for a meal or even some company for Thanksgiving, Christ the Rock Church can help out.

Organizers there are sponsoring a free community meal with both in-person and delivery options.

The dinner is taking place at the Grand Meridian, 2621 N. Oneida St., in Appleton.

Delivery runs from 9 to 11 a.m., then in-person dining is offered from 12 to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to take part.

We caught up with some organizers and volunteers as they set up for the big event.

“We know that a lot of places are shut down or are not open for some of the basic needs and resources, so we want to be available for those people that would appreciate a warm meal on the holiday,” Micah Neely, Christ the Rock’s reach director, said.

Volunteers say they’re excited to be able to bring members of the community together at a time of celebration.

“I’m just looking forward to interacting with people from the community and being able to celebrate together and just have a time we can all be together,” Neely said. “There’s a lot of things that divide us in the world right now, and we just have a reason to all pull together and experiencing Thanksgiving together.”

Food and supplies are donated by church members and others in the community and local companies.

Last year, Christ the Rock served and delivered more than 3,000 meals.

