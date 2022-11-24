Jacksonport hosts Annual Thanksgiving Parade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the past 26 years, Jacksonport residents have come together to give back to their own community and celebrate Thanksgiving.

Jorna Taylor, a parade committee member, says it her mother actually started the Jacksonport Thanksgiving parade in 1996.

“She decided that we would dress up and march around our little Jacksonport here and have a parade,” said Taylor.

Today’s celebration featured horses, floats, a high school marching band and fire trucks. Santa Clause even made an appearance.

“My favorite part is just seeing everybody come together for this crazy, zany parade where it’s nothing that is fancy floats like Macy’s, but it’s full of love and helping neighbors,” says Taylor.

Neighbors like 9-year-old Alice Mattson who is in the midst of her almost 2-year battle against leukemia.

Parade-goers contributed to her cause with donations that will help Alice’s family cover living expenses and hospital bills as her treatments continue.

“It’s so wonderful that our Door County community has come together to show support… it’s so beautiful,” says Marybeth Mattson, Alice’s Aunt.

Alice’s family says she is an artist with autism and is passionate about drawing. Her artwork is featured on clothing the family is selling right now.

Alice’s family says they’re grateful for the support and thankful for the community they are apart of this holiday season.

“There’s nothing like having the community behind you to know you have a couple months of cushion. It makes such a difference,” says Mattson.

If you would like to make a donation, Alice’s family has a gofundme available.

