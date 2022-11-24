Babies in NICU give families reasons to be thankful

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the nation sits down for Thanksgiving, we’re reminded of the blessings we are thankful for.

Families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay have reasons to be thankful that have 10 tiny fingers and 10 tiny toes.

The hospital writes, “These photos are a nice reminder leading up to Thanksgiving that thankfulness can be found in the smallest of packages.”

