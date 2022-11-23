TURNING MILDER & MOSTLY SUNNY ON WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A look at your Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday and beyond
By David Ernst
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will increase across the area tonight, especially to the north of Green Bay. Temperatures will range from the mid teens north into the lower 20s elsewhere. We’ll begin Wednesday morning with those clouds hanging on, but skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the lower 40s with a light southwest wind.

Clouds will increase again Wednesday evening and skies will turn mostly cloudy for Thanksgiving Day. There may be a few late day rain showers, but otherwise the weather will be quiet and mild. Highs should top out in the mid 40s. Clouds will quickly clear out early Friday. Temperatures may be slightly cooler, but we should still be in the lower half of the 40s for a high. Look for mid/upper 40s on Saturday.

A stronger storm system looks to pass to our south late this weekend. While some rain may clip southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Northeast Wisconsin should stay dry. Highs will continue to stay close to average into next week There will be a chance for some light rain or mix in the area late Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW 1-5 MPH

THANKSGIVING DAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Late clouds, especially NORTH. Cold and calm. LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, then sunshine. Seasonable. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. A few late showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

“BLACK FRIDAY”: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder with a brisk wind. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. Showers pass south. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a late rain-mix developing. HIGH: 41

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOT traffic cam
2 dead, 9 hurt after multiple crashes on I-41 at 441
The DNR says the hunting accident that killed an 11-year-old boy happened on private property...
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student
Kimberly Maine
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
Intersection of W. Mason and Oneida streets on Green Bay's west side
Teen appointed attorney in deadly high-speed crash case
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

Latest News

First Alert Weather
SNOW SHOWERS ENDING ACROSS THE NORTHWOODS
First Alert Weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A forecast travelers can be thankful for
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Thanksgiving, rain chances
November 22 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear for the Appleton parade