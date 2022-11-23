TURNING MILDER & MOSTLY SUNNY ON WEDNESDAY

Clouds will increase across the area tonight, especially to the north of Green Bay. Temperatures will range from the mid teens north into the lower 20s elsewhere. We’ll begin Wednesday morning with those clouds hanging on, but skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the lower 40s with a light southwest wind.

Clouds will increase again Wednesday evening and skies will turn mostly cloudy for Thanksgiving Day. There may be a few late day rain showers, but otherwise the weather will be quiet and mild. Highs should top out in the mid 40s. Clouds will quickly clear out early Friday. Temperatures may be slightly cooler, but we should still be in the lower half of the 40s for a high. Look for mid/upper 40s on Saturday.

A stronger storm system looks to pass to our south late this weekend. While some rain may clip southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Northeast Wisconsin should stay dry. Highs will continue to stay close to average into next week There will be a chance for some light rain or mix in the area late Tuesday.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW 1-5 MPH

THANKSGIVING DAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Late clouds, especially NORTH. Cold and calm. LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, then sunshine. Seasonable. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. A few late showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

“BLACK FRIDAY”: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder with a brisk wind. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. Showers pass south. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a late rain-mix developing. HIGH: 41

