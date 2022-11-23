Three arrested in Dodge County for drugs tied to Mexican cartels

Three people were arrested on drug charges after an investigation in Juneau
Three people were arrested on drug charges after an investigation in Juneau(Dodge County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people are in custody in connection with a large drug bust in Dodge County.

Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, along with Beaver Dam and Juneau police departments -- executed a search warrant at an apartment on Fairfield Ave. in Juneau.

They found over 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of marijuana, and $51,000 in suspected drug money.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation revealed direct ties to Mexican drug cartels.

The trio arrested were identified as Francisco Javier Gonzalez Diaz, 40, of Juneau; Raul De La Garza, 51, of Beaver Dam; and Kaila Brenholt, 34, of Juneau.

Diaz and De La Garza each face multiple counts of manufacturing and delivering methamphetamine. Diaz also faces charges of possession with intent to deliver. Brenholt was arrested on a charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The sheriff’s office called the connection to drug cartels “disturbing.”

“This is a disturbing reality that major drug operations south of our country’s southern border are having a direct impact on drug use and overdoses here in Wisconsin,” a statement from the sheriff’s department reads. “It is having deadly consequences for our community and is very much impacting the lives and mental health of our community.”

