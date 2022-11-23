Seymour man arrested in death of kitten

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say.

On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”

“During the investigation, a necropsy was performed on the kitten and it was discovered the kitten suffered a hematoma behind each eye and a broken front leg. The cause of death was considered unnatural caused by a lack of blood flow to the brain,” Seymour Police say.

Officers made contact with a 22-year-old Seymour man. He initially told them conflicting stories about what happened to the kitten.

“The suspect eventually admitted to intentionally causing the death to the kitten,” police say.

The man was taken to Outagamie County Jail on a charge of Mistreatment of Animals-Resulting in Death.

Police did not release the man’s name.

