Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving feast free of charge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay served 213 people a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday.

Volunteers and staff started firing up their ovens days ago. They created dozens of traditional Thanksgiving dishes and treats... all free to the public.

“We always service lunch Monday through Friday but we try to make the holidays extra special. With this being Thanksgiving, we have so much to be thankful for and we want the people that we serve to be thankful for what they receive,” Director of Social Services Nan Pahl said.

The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay’s head food service employee came in as early as 6 a.m. to start prepping for the lunch service.

“There’s turkey, there’s homemade stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and homemade desserts courtesy of our Women’s Auxiliary,” Pahl explained. “Our kitchen has been smelling great all day.”

A ton of community support made the meal possible. A Green Bay Girl Scout troop even made the place mats to decorate the tables.

“That’s really good and really nice of them to pitch in like that. Everybody’s pretty much in need right now. A lot of people are in need right now,” Willie Little said.

Little got a meal alongside his girlfriend, her daughter and her grandson.

“It’s great to see some families come in. Some people take it to go. Some people eat here. Some people say they just really come in to visit with people... have a lunch with somebody and not be alone,” Karen Kollmann with the Women’s Auxiliary Group said. “We’re seeing our regulars but a lot of others are just stopping in for the Thanksgiving meal also.”

If you or someone you know is struggling to find a meal this holiday season, the 211 hotline connects people with non-profits and government services.

