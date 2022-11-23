Packers help with community hygiene

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are once again teaming up with global health companies, Tork and Essity, to help stress the importance of personal hygiene.

The team is making this happen through the “Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch” campaign.

With every completed catch across the first 5 home games of the season, Tork pledged $250 worth of hygiene products to two deserving organizations. With 106 catches made so far, it’s donated over $26,000 worth of products to Pillars in Appleton and Harbor House serving Northeast Wisconsin.

Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson was on-hand to distribute the donations. He said he’s happy he can give back to the community.

“Obviously there are a lot of people that look up to us, so if we can even get one person to help follow and lend a helping hand, it means the world,” Watson said.

Last year, the partnership donated $28,000 worth of hygiene products in the Green Bay and Milwaukee areas.

