Packers help with community hygiene

A partnership with Tork and Essity is providing hygiene products for every catch the Packers make on the home field
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are once again teaming up with global health companies, Tork and Essity, to help stress the importance of personal hygiene.

The team is making this happen through the “Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch” campaign.

With every completed catch across the first 5 home games of the season, Tork pledged $250 worth of hygiene products to two deserving organizations. With 106 catches made so far, it’s donated over $26,000 worth of products to Pillars in Appleton and Harbor House serving Northeast Wisconsin.

Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson was on-hand to distribute the donations. He said he’s happy he can give back to the community.

“Obviously there are a lot of people that look up to us, so if we can even get one person to help follow and lend a helping hand, it means the world,” Watson said.

Last year, the partnership donated $28,000 worth of hygiene products in the Green Bay and Milwaukee areas.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOT traffic cam
2 dead, 9 hurt after multiple crashes on I-41 at 441
The DNR says the hunting accident that killed an 11-year-old boy happened on private property...
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student
Kimberly Maine
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
Intersection of W. Mason and Oneida streets on Green Bay's west side
Teen appointed attorney in deadly high-speed crash case
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

Latest News

Appleton Christmas parade (WBAY file photo)
Downtown Appleton’s Christmas Parade: Extra security and Peace on Earth
Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade float (file image)
Families stake their spots for Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade
Cart with food for Thanksgiving dinner basket at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
Feeding America makes Thanksgiving possible for more families
Taylor Schabusiness sits quietly during a Brown County court hearing on Nov. 1, 2022
Schabusiness gets trial date for Green Bay man’s murder and dismemberment
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
Judge sets trial for Green Bay murder, dismemberment case