Oshkosh man arrested after firing handgun during argument

Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A 29-year-old Oshkosh man is accused of firing a handgun as police responded to a report of an argument Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called about a disturbance involving a man and a woman on the 1100-block of Central St. at 12:38 p.m.

Police say when they arrived, the man was standing in the driveway. He fired his gun at the ground and was in custody 2 minutes later, officers said. No one was hurt.

The man was not publicly identified.

Police are still investigating the incident and would like to hear from anyone with information.

You can call the police department at (920) 236-5700. If you want to remain anonymous, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

