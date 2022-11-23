MILDER WEATHER, BUT PERHAPS MURKY ON THANKSGIVING

Today, the day before Thanksgiving, is usually a busy travel day. Drivers should be alert for some slick spots this morning. Some moisture trapped near the ground may be freezing on untreated roads. Most of these slippery stretches will be on lesser traveled roads from the Fox Valley and east towards the lakeshore. Road conditions will improve by the end of the morning.

Otherwise, we’ll see some hazy sunshine today. Temperatures will be rising into the lower 40s this afternoon, which is milder than it has been recently. As our temperatures drop again tonight, that trapped moisture will likely create areas of low clouds and fog heading into tomorrow morning.

Thanksgiving looks a little murky with mostly cloudy skies. While we’ll be back in the mild 40s, some drizzle or a passing shower is possible. Your holiday will NOT be a washout, but it may be a little damp at times.

Thankfully, there’s no big storms in sight through the long holiday weekend. We may have some showers on Sunday, mainly south of Green Bay. A stronger storm system may be heading towards Wisconsin towards the middle of next week. That weathermaker will likely start off as rain, but then turn to wet snow as the precipitation concludes.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 1-5 MPH

THURSDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Plenty of sun. Some haze this morning. A little milder. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Cool and calm. Some fog NORTH. LOW: 29

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. Mild again. A chance of drizzle or a shower. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

“BLACK FRIDAY” Sunny skies. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Showers developing. HIGH: 44

