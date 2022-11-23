Longtime GOP Sen. Alberta Darling says she’ll step down

State Sen. Alberta Darling announced Wednesday she will retire after a 32-year career in the Legislature
Courtesy: Sen. Alberta Darling
Courtesy: Sen. Alberta Darling(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Sen. Alberta Darling announced Wednesday she will retire after a 32-year career in the Legislature.

Darling, a River Hills Republican, will step down Dec. 1. Her departure means Republicans won't have a supermajority in the chamber at least until a special election is held to fill the seat representing south Milwaukee.

Darling has been in the Senate since 1992 after first serving a single term in the Assembly.

Most Read

Kimberly Maine
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Sienna Pecor appears at a Brown County court hearing via video conference from a Marathon...
Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash
Easton Thom
Fundraisers, candlelight vigil to be held for Berlin boy killed in hunting accident
Gary Davis
Police: Fond du Lac woman stabbed multiple times in domestic violence killing

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers' State of...
Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for ‘long term’ tax cuts
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree...
Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs
In Barron, Somali-Americans drop call-to-prayer request
Justice Department sues corn mill over multiple violations