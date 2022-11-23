INTERVIEW: Fox Cities PAC turns 20

The performing arts center in downtown Appleton marks a milestone Friday. We talk with CEO Maria Van Laanen.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This Friday, while many of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving meals, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is celebrating a birthday.

The center opened its doors to the public 20 years ago and has been bringing live performing arts to the community ever since.

We talked with president and CEO Maria Van Laanen about the PAC’s anniversary and another milestone that it recently passed.

We also asked Van Laanen how the Fox Cities PAC bounced back after the COVID-19 shutdowns, whether crowds are still craving live theater, and what’s in store for performances in the next few months.

Fox Cities PAC in downtown Appleton
