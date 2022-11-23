HP to lay off up to 6,000 workers over 3 years

HP announced it will lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next three years.
HP announced it will lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next three years.(HP Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – HP is downsizing.

The company announced Tuesday it will lay off thousands of workers over the next three years.

HP is the latest tech company to announce major cuts as concerns about the economy grow.

The computer maker also disclosed its quarterly earnings dropped 11% compared with a year ago.

HP has a global workforce of about 51,000 employees and it expects to reduce it by 4,000 to 6,000 workers by 2025.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOT traffic cam
2 dead, 9 hurt after multiple crashes on I-41 at 441
The DNR says the hunting accident that killed an 11-year-old boy happened on private property...
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student
Kimberly Maine
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
Intersection of W. Mason and Oneida streets on Green Bay's west side
Teen appointed attorney in deadly high-speed crash case
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

Latest News

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
Appleton Christmas parade (WBAY file photo)
Downtown Appleton’s Christmas Parade: Extra security and Peace on Earth
Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade float (file image)
Families stake their spots for Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade
FILE - Alana Gee, the widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing...
Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player’s death