Gas prices plunge in time for Thanksgiving travel

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gas prices in Appleton are under $3 for the first time since February 1. The most common price for motorists filling up in Appleton, according to GasBuddy on Wednesday afternoon, was $2.99 a gallon, down 4 cents from a day ago, 29 cents from a week ago, and 56 cents from a month ago.

Appleton isn’t alone in seeing prices plunge. Prices are as low as $3.07 in Green Bay at stations on the west side of the city, down 42 cents since last month.

Manitowoc is currently at $3.19, 48 cents cheaper than a month ago.

Among the four cities that Action 2 News has tracked since 2014, Oshkosh is currently the highest with its most common price $3.27 per gallon, a drop of 30 cents since Oct. 23.

Of course, you could find stations with lower prices, and we continue seeing stations bring prices down.

Article continues below the graphs

Patrick DeHahn, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, indicates all 50 states saw gas prices fall from last week because of oil prices, which briefly traded as low as $79.52 per barrel on Monday.

“It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas,” DeHahn wrote, “certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”

Oil production is up dramatically from a year ago, with 782 rigs online last week, according to GasBuddy and Baker Hughes. That’s 219 more than a year ago, a 39% increase.

According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is $3.28 per gallon -- 27 cents less than Nov. 16 and 34 cents less than Oct. 23. It’s still higher than a year ago, when it was $3.12. (Gas prices hit a peak of $4.923 for a statewide average on June 12.)

Nationally, AAA says regular unleaded averages $3.61 per gallon. For comparison, it was $3.74 last week, $3.80 last month, and $3.40 at this time last year. (The national average peaked at $5.016 per gallon on June 14.)

If you’re driving far or flying and renting a car, GasBuddy says the highest median gas prices will be found in:

California $5.18

Hawaii $5.14

Nevada $4.82

The lowest:

Texas $2.93

Georgia $3.07

Mississippi $3.08

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.