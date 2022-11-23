Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub shooting affecting local community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The LGBTQ+ Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs is having an impact in the LGBTQ+ community across the country, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The mass shooting made many businesses re-examine their security measures.

The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s oldest gay bars. They say their customers are very close-knit and the lounge serves as a safe space. The bar’s communications director says the Green Bay Police Department reached out to them after the Colorado shooting, saying they would be increasing patrols in the area. He says in light of the shooting, many people in the LGBTQ community here in Green Bay have been sharing their grief over the attacks and honoring those who died.

“We’re not going to live in fear, we’re not going to slink away... we’re going to keep confidently being who we are and keep fighting for progress in our community and in our nation,” said Justis Tenpenny, the Napalese Lounge Communications Director.

The Napalese Lounge is hosting a fundraising event December 17th and 18th to benefit the families of the Club Q shooting victims.

More details are available on their Facebook page.

