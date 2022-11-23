Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub shooting affecting local community

Green Bay Police Dept. is re-assessing security measures
We’re getting local reaction to the tragic shooting at a LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs. Central...
We’re getting local reaction to the tragic shooting at a LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs. Central Alabama Pride says its time to stand with the LGBTQ community.(WBRC)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The LGBTQ+ Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs is having an impact in the LGBTQ+ community across the country, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The mass shooting made many businesses re-examine their security measures.

The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s oldest gay bars. They say their customers are very close-knit and the lounge serves as a safe space. The bar’s communications director says the Green Bay Police Department reached out to them after the Colorado shooting, saying they would be increasing patrols in the area. He says in light of the shooting, many people in the LGBTQ community here in Green Bay have been sharing their grief over the attacks and honoring those who died.

“We’re not going to live in fear, we’re not going to slink away... we’re going to keep confidently being who we are and keep fighting for progress in our community and in our nation,” said Justis Tenpenny, the Napalese Lounge Communications Director.

The Napalese Lounge is hosting a fundraising event December 17th and 18th to benefit the families of the Club Q shooting victims.

More details are available on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Maine
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Sienna Pecor appears at a Brown County court hearing via video conference from a Marathon...
Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash
Easton Thom
Fundraisers, candlelight vigil to be held for Berlin boy killed in hunting accident
Gary Davis
Police: Fond du Lac woman stabbed multiple times in domestic violence killing

Latest News

A Thanksgiving meal is dished up at the Salvation Army in Green Bay
Salvation Army serves up free Thanksgiving meal
Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay's free Thanksgiving meal
Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving feast free of charge
Three people were arrested on drug charges after an investigation in Juneau
Three arrested in Dodge County for drugs tied to Mexican cartels
Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon
A gift for holiday travelers