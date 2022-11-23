Bomb threat at Lincoln High School leads to arrests in Canada and Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bomb threat against Lincoln High School led to an arrest in Manitowoc and another arrest north of the border, in Winnipeg, Canada.

Manitowoc police say a threat was left on a staff voicemail overnight, with a caller saying they would bring a bomb to the high school at noon Wednesday. Lincoln High School dismissed students an hour earlier than planned before Thanksgiving break.

Police figured out the phone number from the call belonged to a cell phone in Canada. With the help of the FBI and Interpol, the Winnipeg Police Department and Royal Canadian Mounted Police located the suspected caller and took them into custody.

At the same time, concerned students told Lincoln’s school resource officer they thought a student might be involved with the threat. Police found out that student and the person in Winnipeg had communicated over a gaming system. The student, who has not been identified, was arrested and faces a charge of Making Terroristic Threats for conspiring with the suspected caller in Canada.

