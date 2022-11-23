Best and worst times to travel over busy Thanksgiving holiday in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly one million Wisconsin residents will hit the road this Thanksgiving holiday.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. We’re just shy of pre-pandemic travel records set in 2019.

AAA anticipates 89 percent of Thanksgiving travelers will drive to their destination. In Wisconsin, 957,872 are expected to drive over the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s 3,199 more travelers from 2021.

This is all despite record-high gas prices for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA says drivers will pay about 48 cents per gallon more than in 2021.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”

So when are the best and worst travel times over the holiday? AAA breaks it down:

DATE WORST TRAVEL TIME BEST TRAVEL TIME 11/23/22 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM Before 8:00 AM, After 8:00 PM 11/24/22 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, After 6:00 PM 11/25/22 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, After 8:00 PM 11/26/22 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Before 2:00 PM, After 8:00 PM 11/27/22 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, After 8:00 PM

