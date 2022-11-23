3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Return of the purple tomato

Another study finds health benefits from purple tomatoes. Plus, electricity from tape you use in your house.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two months ago, almost to the day, Brad Spakowitz’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES introduced you to the purple tomato. Back then, scientists said the genetically modified tomato not only promised a longer shelf life but also held promise for many health benefits.

Now the results are in. Brad talks about a new study that shows what adding purple tomatoes did for mice in a medical study.

But first, surprising news that the tape you might use to wrap your Christmas gifts can generate electricity! This gives new meaning to “electrical tape.” Brad has details from this “tacky” experiment.

(I bet Benjamin Franklin wishes he had double-sided tape. It would’ve been so much easier.)

