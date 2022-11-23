3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Now you’re cooking with fire!

New evidence shows humans were cooking with controlled fire much earlier than previously thought
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - So apparently prehistoric people used to have Friday fish fries, too.

OK, maybe we’re jumping to conclusions, but archaeologists did make an astounding discovery that shows humans were cooking with controlled fires thousands of years earlier than previously thought. Brad explains their discovery that might’ve brought about the evolution of Man and Barbeque.

He also shares the discovery of a titanic turtle. Or a titanic tortoise. We just like alliteration. Unfortunately, you can’t see one now. Brad will tell you where it was found and when it existed.

So shell-abrate with us as we give you 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES of time travel!

