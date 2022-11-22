Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

Kimberly Maine
Kimberly Maine(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin.

On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.

One hour earlier, Bank First National in Plymouth reported a woman matching the same description and using the same identification cashing a check for $3,660.

“Kelly Sutherland” was driving a newer model black Buick Enclave during both bank stops. The vehicle had a license plate that was confirmed to be stolen from Manitowoc. Investigators believe she may have switched her plate with another vehicle.

Bank First National says the suspect and vehicle have been spotted at numerous branches across the state.

Investigators say Kimberly Maine has been involved in similar cases throughout the United States. She has felony warrants for her arrest. She uses aliases and drives vehicles with plates that don’t match.

If you have information, contact your local law enforcement.

