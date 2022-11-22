SNOW SHOWERS ENDING ACROSS THE NORTHWOODS

After some early sunshine, a cloudy interval has been passing through northeast Wisconsin. Snow showers have been working their way across the Northwoods through the midday. Some folks north of Highway 64 could get anything from a thin coating, to up to half an inch. It’s not a lot of snow, but perhaps it’s enough for a few slick spots to develop. Your severe weather outlook is VERY LOW.

Skies will gradually clear out this afternoon. As sunshine returns late today across northeast Wisconsin, our temperatures will level off in the middle to upper 30s. A light southwest breeze won’t offer too much of a wind chill factor.

The weather looks great for this evening’s Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. We’ll have fair skies and temperatures dropping back into the upper 20s. Our gentle southwest breeze won’t make it feel too chilly. If you’re going tonight, enjoy the decent weather and take in the holiday spirit.

Temperatures will continue to slowly rise over the next few days... We’ll climb into the middle 40s on Thanksgiving with a SLIGHT chance of late-day showers. There’s a better chance of rain, then a wintry mix early next week.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/S 1-5 MPH

AFTERNOON: Snow showers ending NORTH, then decreasing clouds. Continued cool. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Late clouds, especially NORTH. Cold and calm. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, then sunshine. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. A few late showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

“BLACK FRIDAY” Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder with a brisk wind. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. A chance of showers SOUTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix developing. HIGH: 38

