Recount? Wisconsin counties finish their election canvasses

Recount and observers in Milwaukee after the 2020 presidential election (AP file photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
correction: Corrects that the U.S. Senate race qualifies for a recount. It falls just outside the legal requirement.

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Monday all 72 counties completed their canvasses. Now, candidates in close, statewide races have until this Friday, Nov. 25, to ask for a recount.

The only race that qualifies for a recount is the Secretary of State race between Doug La Follette and Amy Loudenbeck. Loudenbeck conceded the race Monday, 13 days after the election, as unofficial results showed her behind by 7,660 votes, or 0.3%, as counties were submitting their verified statements to the WEC.

The U.S. Senate race between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes was a close one, but the WEC says the final tally separates them by 1.007285% of the total vote.

Under state law, a candidate can petition for a recount if they lost to the leading candidate by no more than 1% of the vote. If the difference is 0.25% or less, taxpayers pick up the tab. If the difference is more than 0.25% (up to 1%), the petitioning candidate has to pay for the recount in advance.

Candidates in close state Assembly and Senate races had until last week to request a recount. The WEC didn’t receive any.

Election Results: https://www.wbay.com/politics/election-results/

