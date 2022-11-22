Man to appear in court for Fond du Lac homicide

Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a Fond du Lac killing is scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday morning.

Gary E. Davis, 57, will appear in court on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mayhem, and Hiding a Corpse. He’s being held for the killing of Jacquelyn Jo Rooney.

Davis’ court hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney are set to hold a news conference after the court appearance.

On Nov. 12, Fond du Lac Police were called to perform a welfare check at a residence on E. Merrill Avenue. Officers found Rooney, 51, dead inside her home. Police called the death “suspicious.”

The Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy. The cause of death has not been released.

