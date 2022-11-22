INTERVIEW: Talking World Cup with Team USA alum Jay DeMerit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The World Cup is underway in Qatar. The United States was playing its first World Cup match in 8 years Monday against Wales.

Around here, when we think of the World Cup, we think of Bay Port High School alum Jay DeMerit, who was a defender and started all 4 matches for the U.S. in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

So Monday we revisited Jay to hear his first memory that comes to mind when he thinks about the World Cup and what the experience meant to him.

We also get his professional input about this year’s tournament, how he handicaps the U.S. chances (before their 1-1 draw with Wales). Then we catch up on what he’s doing now with Rise x Shine and EA Sports.

