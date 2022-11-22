INTERVIEW: Caregivers and holiday stress

The change in routine, the redecorated spaces, an influx of visitors can bring stress instead of joy to people living with dementia and those who care for them.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With Thanksgiving just days away, the holidays are now in full swing. But the celebrations we associate with this time of year don’t always bring joy.

The change in routine, the redecorated spaces, and the influx of visitors can cause a lot of added stress for people living with dementia and those who care for them.

St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna offered some perspective. Becky Reichelt, executive vice president, talked about how the level of concern during the holidays compares to the rest of the year, the struggle to strike a balance between celebration and confusion, and how St. Paul addresses the issue with caregivers.

Reichelt also offers advice for caregivers and what signs they should be looking for to seek help.

