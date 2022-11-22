Governor Evers visits small business grant recipients

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

These grants are designed to get small businesses back on their feet. Governor Evers says he believes they’re essential to Wisconsin’s economy.

The ‘We’re All In’ grant provides one-time financial support to local businesses. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation gave out the final phase of this grant with each recipient awarded $2,500. More than 2,000 small businesses received this grant.

A second grant.. the ‘Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery’ program also provided relief. It’s funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and supports businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

“They hire local, they spend money local, they join the Chamber of Commerce.. they’re part of the better business world downtown.. and so no matter where it is..big cities, small cities, they are the lifeblood of the economy,” said Governor Evers.

Some of the shops the Governor visited in Green Bay today include Beerntsen’s Candies, Pete’s Garage, Petal Pushers, and The Attic coffee shop.

He also stressed the importance of shopping local this holiday season.

