Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman

A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida. (Credit: WESH, CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM COAST, Fla. (WESH) - Flager County Sheriff’s deputies say they found Connor Anderson in a parking lot near the Smiles nightclub in Bunnell, Florida.

Anderson was arrested after investigators say he fired a gun inside the club just after midnight on Sunday.

Witnesses say he had been at the bar with a female customer when he became upset about being unable to find his car keys.

Anderson left the bar and then came back with a gun. He put the female in a headlock and held the gun to her head, witnesses say.

Other customers rushed over and tried to disarm Anderson. Detectives say he did fire six times toward several other patrons.

You can see debris flying in the bar’s security camera.

Deputies say Anderson was still armed with a 9mm Glock handgun when he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOT traffic cam
2 dead, 9 hurt after multiple crashes on I-41 at 441
The DNR says the hunting accident that killed an 11-year-old boy happened on private property...
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student
Intersection of W. Mason and Oneida streets on Green Bay's west side
Teen appointed attorney in deadly high-speed crash case
DOT traffic cam
I-41 cleared after multiple accidents halt traffic
Fire in Seymour
Family, pets escape house fire in Town of Seymour

Latest News

An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
November 22 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snow north
A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21,...
Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash
A new study says that "good" cholesterol may not be so good after all.
‘Good’ cholesterol may not be so good after all, study says
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, center, makes a...
Kim’s sister warns US of ‘a more fatal security crisis’