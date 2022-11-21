Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus grows to $6.6 billion
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July, up from earlier $5 billion estimates. That is according to a report released Monday by Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.
The Republican-controlled state Legislature and Evers, a Democrat reelected to a second term this month, will be focused over the next several months on what to do with the money.
Evers in August proposed spending $600 million of the surplus on tax cuts, but Republicans rejected it.
Evers will submit a two-year state spending plan in February. The Legislature will then rework the plan and pass it likely in June or July.
