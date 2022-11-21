Teen appointed attorney in deadly high-speed crash case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been appointed for a teen charged in a fatal high-speed crash in Green Bay.

Sienna Pecore, 15, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a status conference. Her case had been pushed back to give her time to find a defense attorney.

Court records indicate counsel has been appointed in the case. Pecore is scheduled for a hearing at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Brown County.

Police say Pecore was speeding in the area of W. Mason and Oneida Streets when she crashed, killing passenger Cruz Beltran, 17.

Security video from a gas station at the corner shows a white Toyota Corolla slamming into a car in the intersection before crashing into another car head-on.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver of the car that was struck head-on told police it appeared the driver of the Corolla didn’t have control of the vehicle and was swerving.

Another witness said they saw a group of teens take off in another vehicle after the crash.

Police say Cruz Beltran was in the back passenger seat of the Corolla at the time of the crash. The complaint says a woman administered CPR before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead 40 minutes after the first 911 call.

Pecore turned herself in the next day.

“She acknowledged that she was driving the vehicle at a rate of speed higher than the posted speed limit when the crash occurred,” said Lt. Brad Strouf, Green Bay Police. “After the crash, she did not have a lot of recollection of anything beyond that point.”

Pecore told police she and her friends were driving around that Sunday. The girl said she thought she could beat a yellow light at the intersection.

Pecore doesn’t have a license. “You can’t receive a full-fledged regular driver’s license until the age of 16, so that is a safe assumption to make,” Strouf confirmed.

Action 2 News spoke with Cruz Beltran’s mother.

“I don’t really know how I could function anymore. Like other options are not options. I gotta learn how to live through the way I feel,” Michelle Saldana said.

Michelle said her son was kind.

“He was such a wonderful boy. He loved nature. He was going to be a marine biologist. Well, I want him to be a marine biologist. But he was going to be a biologist anyway,” Saldana said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.