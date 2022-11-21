Sheriff’s office investigates officer-involved death in Shawano

Police encountered two people in a basement -- one with their arms in the air, the other holding a shotgun
By Emily Beier
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, is investigating an officer-involved shooting death over the weekend.

We’re still waiting to learn more about what led to the shooting. what we do know is that it started when Shawano police officers were called to a home on the 900-block of Lafayette St. around 5 o’clock Saturday evening.

The authorities were authorized to enter the home. They were directed to the basement. Responding officers say that’s where they saw a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun. We don’t know if that person was pointing the shotgun at anyone.

One officer fired his weapon, hitting the person with the shotgun. Officers began life-saving efforts. The person was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

None of the officers was injured.

The officer who fired has been placed on administrative assignment, which is the department’s protocol.

Officials say all of the law enforcement officers involved are cooperating fully with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office is leading this investigation. It’s being assisted by Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Shawano County Coroner’s Office.

