NOT AS COLD AS THIS PAST WEEKEND

We’re slowly coming out of the colder air over the next few days. Instead of seeing highs in the 20s, we’ll be in the low to middle 30s this afternoon. While a brisk west-northwest wind will give us wind chills in the 20s, we’re trending back towards more normal November weather.

Skies will be mostly sunny today, with more clouds closer to the Upper Michigan border. Look for the clouds to become more widespread later tonight and into Tuesday. These clouds may shake out some flakes, but the forecast looks mainly dry this week. There is a chance of showers on Thanksgiving Thursday, but it doesn’t look quite as wet as previously expected.

For those folks in the Fox Valley, the forecast looks nice for tomorrow night’s Appleton Christmas Parade. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures at, or just below 30 degrees. A gentle southwest breeze will not cause any issues for parade floats and people enjoying the event.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. More clouds NORTH. Not as cold. HIGH: 34, with chills in the 20s

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Cold and calm. LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. Some late sun. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

“BLACK FRIDAY” Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit breezy. HIGH: 41

