Millions of Americans are Travelling for Thanksgiving

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

If you’re traveling this week for a Thanksgiving celebration, be sure to brace for crowds. A.A.A predicts that almost five million people will fly this holiday, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The national Transportation Safety Administration advises air travelers to pack well in advance, arrive early at the airport, and have a driver’s license or any other necessary documents in hand.

T.S.A says, in Wisconsin, they’ve seen an increase in travelers bringing guns to the checkpoint.

“What I can advise passengers to do it to check your bag.. check it once, twice, three times. You don’t want to come to the airport with a gun,” says Frank Pipia, the Customer Support Manager of the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security, Wisconsin.

Passengers bringing in firearms will face a fine of over $4,000.

T.S.A is also discussing rules for Thanksgiving foods; they say you can carry on baked goods, meats, stuffing, mac n cheese, fresh produce and spices. If the food is solid, it’s safe to assume it can make it through the checkpoint.

“Anything that you can do to make that process more simple and get you through the screening.. through checkpoint to your gate the quickest.. that’s the important thing is just be prepared and plan ahead of time and don’t wait until the last minute,” says Marty Piette, the Green Bay Austin Straubel Airport director.

A.A.A says you can expect the roads to be much more crowded during the holidays.

“We’re looking at roughly 54.5 million Americans who will be taking a trip 50 miles or more from home at some point between during the week between Wednesday and Sunday. Here in Wisconsin, a little over one million folks will be traveling,” says Nick Jarmusz, the director of public affairs at A.A.A.

A.A.A also says give yourself time, have patience, and take it slow.

