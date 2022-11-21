How to submit your Big Buck pictures

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bragging rights are a big part of deer hunting and your photos do not disappoint.

Your Big Buck could end up on Action 2 News.

Just log on to wbay.com/photos and upload your photo to the 2022 Hunting in Wisconsin gallery.

The photo will be displayed on wbay.com and may be aired during our newscasts during the gun deer hunting season.

