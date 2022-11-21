Green Bay Police searching for suspects in shooting on west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in a shooting on the city’s west side.

“Police are searching for suspects involved, described as black male teens or young adults,” police say.

On Nov. 18, at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Police said gunfire “struck and entered the home.”

A 55-year-old woman and two juveniles were in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.

Police do not believe this was a random shooting.

No other information was released.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-263786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867), go online at www.432stop.com, or use the P3 Tips app.

