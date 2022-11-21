A FEW FLAKES POSSIBLE TUESDAY

A weak weather maker will increase our clouds tonight and Tuesday. Some flurries or light snow is possible on Tuesday, especially across our northern counties. No impactful weather is currently anticipated. Lows tonight will be in the teens and low 20s... highs on Tuesday will be back into the 30s.

For those folks in the Fox Valley, the forecast looks nice for Tuesday night’s Appleton Christmas Parade. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures at, or just below 30 degrees. A gentle southwest breeze will not cause any issues for parade floats and people enjoying the event. Wear a warm coat and you’ll be just fine!

Wednesday will be pretty good for early holiday travel with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

We’ll cloud back up on Thanksgiving Day and there may even be a few rain showers around. Mild 40s look to continue. There should be more 40s to enjoy for the rest of the holiday weekend too. Conditions look pretty good Friday and Saturday but some showers could creep back in on Sunday. Overall, there shouldn’t be any major weather catastrophes in our region for Thanksgiving this year and that’s always a blessing for folks traveling.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: LIGHT & VARIABLE

TUESDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Staying chilly. LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or flurries mainly NORTH. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

“BLACK FRIDAY” Partly cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Sun and a few clouds. Milder. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers SOUTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 38

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.