Crews respond to a house fire in Seymour

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Reports of a house fire on W 2076 Pearl St. came in just before 9:00pm on Sunday.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene and police presence was active blocking off traffic to get to the road.

Our photojournalist, Chris Schattl, spoke with officials at the scene confirming the fire was still active around 10:00pm and we were not allowed any closer at the time.

Police could not confirm any more details with us, but Action 2 News will update this post once we learn more information.

