On the Clock: Packers hit ‘mini-bye’ after loss to Titans

By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers finally get some down time with the so-called ‘mini-bye’ following Thursday night’s prime time match-up with Tennessee. The bad news for Green Bay, their backs are against the wall after suffering their sixth loss in the last seven games. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down what it all means for the season and more in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

  • Is the season over?
  • Rating Aaron Rodgers performance this season
  • Packers leaning towards playing Jordan Love?
  • The decision to not take the bye after London

