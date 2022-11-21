Blue spruce chosen for Green Bay Packers Festival of Lights

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A tree has been chosen for the Green Bay Packers Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field.

Paula and Al VanderGrinten will donate their blue spruce tree in memory of their son, Garrett, who died in 2019 from colon cancer. Garrett was a lifelong Packers fan.

The 45-foot tree was planted outside the VanderGrinten home in Green Bay in the spring of 2000. The VanderGrintens had received it as a gift.

The VanderGrintens will receive four tickets to the New Year’s Day Packers-Vikings game.

The 16th annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field is Saturday, Dec. 3, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. It is free to the public.

The event is held in the Lambeau Field Atrium. There will be movies, cartoons, card-making, choir performances, and photos with Santa.

Cookie decorating will be provided by partner Festival Foods.

Volunteers will collect donations for Toys for Tots.

The lighting of the tree is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Harlan Plaza.

The tree will be decked out with more than 10,000 lights.

