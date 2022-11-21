3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: About the moon mission and houseplants

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES takes you to the moon and back.

Brad starts in lunar orbit, which is where you’ll find the Artemis 1 moon mission. He has an update on the mission and a picture of the moon and Earth photobombing a selfie of the Orion capsule.

Then he lands us back in Florida, where NASA seems to be hiding something from view.

And finally, your own house. We know green plants provide us with oxygen. How many plants would it take to clean the air in a room? Brad tells you about a genetically-engineered houseplant that promises to do the work of 30 houseplants!

