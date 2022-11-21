2 dead, 9 hurt after multiple crashes on I-41 at 441

DOT traffic cam
DOT traffic cam(DOT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says two people died and 9 were hurt in a series of crashes near Interstate 41 and Highway 441 Sunday afternoon, beginning with a crash involving a drunken driver.

Just before 3:30 p.m., a single car rolled over on northbound I-41 at 441. The driver was seriously hurt and had to be extricated from the wreckage.

That crash caused a backup on northbound I-41. The driver of a pickup truck swerved to avoid a vehicle that was slowing down. The truck went into the median ditch and did a complete roll, ejecting a male passenger. The truck came back onto the roadway, on its wheels, and collided with a trailer. The woman driving the pickup truck, who was pregnant, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. Her unborn child died. Her passenger was seriously injured and transported by ambulance. The sheriff’s office says the woman was arrested for operating while under the influence of a controlled substance.

The northbound and southbound lanes of I-41 were both shut down for the woman’s medical helicopter rescue. There was another crash involving 5 more vehicles during this backup, killing one of the drivers and resulting in numerous more injuries. The sheriff’s office says there were several more, minor crashes following the first crash at 3:30.

No names or hometowns of the people involved in the crash were released.

A stretch of the interstate was closed until 10 p.m. for cleanup and crash investigations.

The Fox Crossing Police Department is handling the initial OWI investigation.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the DUI crash involving the pickup truck.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
DOT traffic cam
I-41 cleared after multiple accidents halt traffic
Deer hunting
Gun deer season kicks off with a bang
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus grows to $6.6 billion
Republican state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck poses in her campaign office in Madison, Wis., while...
Loudenbeck concedes to longtime incumbent La Follette in Wisconsin Secretary of State race
November 21 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Holiday week forecast
Fire in Seymour
Family, pets escape house fire in Town of Seymour