11-year-old boy killed in hunting incident in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and emergency services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County on Sunday shortly after 9:00am.

Authorities say an 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest after a 41-year-old man attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle; the gun then discharged, striking the child. He was then flown via Med Flight to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The shooter and victim were members of the same hunting party according to officials.

The Wisconsin DNR and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those impacted by this loss of life.

