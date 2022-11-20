WARMING TREND BEGINS TODAY HEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEK

The snow has wrapped up as the strong upper-level system that’s been stationary over the Ontario area has moved off to the northeast. This will allow high pressure to move across the Midwest which will bring warmer air from the southwest. There’s also a warm front that form over the Dakotas and move directly towards Wisconsin. Temperatures will not warm up too much today as the front won’t arrive until Sunday night. Highs will be similar to yesterday with highs only in the mid 20s, but lows will only fall to the lower 20s as the warm front moves in. This will create clouds aloft trapping the heat at the surface.

By the start of the holiday week, temperatures will warm up to the mid to lower 30s for highs thanks to the warm front and high pressure. Winds will continue to come from the southwest before changing direction briefly to the northwest as a weak cold front from Canada will move in Monday night. This will bring cloud cover and slightly cooler lows in the upper teens, but no precipitation is expected. Heading into the holiday, sunshine will continue as temperatures continue to warm up back to normal by Wednesday in the lower 40s.

By the holidays, there are indications of a system forming near Wisconsin creating chances of both rain and snow on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Accumulation looks to be minimal, but we will continue to keep track of the system.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Sun and clouds, warming trend begins. HIGH: 26

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, not as cold. LOW: 23

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, getting warmer. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. Average temperatures. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

THANKSGIVING: Overcast with chances of rain. HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Wintry mix possible, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 37

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.