TEMPERATURES TURN MILDER THIS WEEK

Temperatures won’t cool off much tonight compared to the afternoon “high”. Under clear skies this evening, temperatures will dip into the teen NORTH with lower 20s elsewhere. As clouds rapidly increase late, those temperatures should begin to rise and we’ll be into the upper half of the 20s prior to sunrise. The clouds will diminish Monday morning and we’re in store for a mostly sunny afternoon. Although winds will be out of the northwest, highs should still rebound into the lower and middle 30s.

Look for a bit more cloud cover midweek, but overall, our weather will remain quiet leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday. A southwesterly wind should help push highs into the upper half of the 30s on Tuesday and to near 40° Wednesday. Pre-Thanksgiving travel weather is looking good across the Upper Midwest.

For Thanksgiving and Black Friday, there are some concerns as a system develops over Wisconsin. On the positive side, there does not appear to be much moisture in the area... leading to lower precipitation chances. For now it looks like the more significant impacts from this system would be felt to our east. However, it is still possible we see some spotty rain showers Thanksgiving day (with some wintry mix north) and lingering rain-snow Friday. We’ll keep a close eye on the forecast and alert you to any changes as the storm system begins to take shape.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: W/NW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clear evening, then turning cloudy. Temps rise overnight. LOW: 22

MONDAY: Early clouds, then mostly sunny. A bit milder. HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Even milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Temperatures near normal. HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible... mix NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lingering sprinkles or flakes. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Temps still close to average. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Seasonably with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 40

