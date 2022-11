APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police say a roll-over crash happened on I-41 Northbound near the Little Chute exit around 2:45pm on Sunday.

Officials say police will re-route traffic for around the next two hours.

No reports of injuries are known at this time.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story.

