Man rescued after breaking through ice on the Fond du Lac River

(WSAZ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Communications Center report they received a call from a man claiming he capsized his kayak in the Fond du Lac River located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area around 7:39am on Saturday.

Officials say he was able to remain in contact with the Communications Center until authorities arrived on scene.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to see the man but were not able to get to him due to the water and ice, which is around 20 to 30 yards wide and had a new layer of thin ice.

The Lamartine Fire Department arrived on scene and utilized their rescue suits and inflatable rescue sled to make their way over to the man, The Sheriff’s Office tried using their inflatable motorized boat but were not able to reach him due to the ice and shallow water.

Rescue crews were able to get the man out of the water and he was turned over to local paramedics then transported to SSM St. Agness Hospital to be treated for hypothermia. Officials say he was in the water for about one hour from the time of the call until he was rescued.

The Waupaca told authorities that he was deer hunting and had put his kayak in the river at Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail Bridge around 6:15am. He says he was trying to paddle upstream and went over a patch of ice that broke away and caused him and his kayak to capsize into the water. The 27-year-old allegedly attempted to walk through the water back to the bridge but realized he was too far away, and the water was too cold for him to make it; he then decided to call 911.

The Sheriff’s Office, Lamartine Fire Department, City of Fond du Lac Fire Department Paramedics, and wardens from the Wisconsin DNR all responded to the scene for this rescue. The Wisconsin DNR will handle further follow up and investigation.

