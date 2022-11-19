Salm Partners expands Denmark production, creating hundreds of jobs

Construction begins on a new production facility for Salm Partners in Denmark
By Emily Reilly
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the nation’s largest producers of sausages and hot dogs is expanding its operations in Denmark in Brown County, creating hundreds of new jobs.

You may not have heard of Salm Partners, but you’ve most likely seen their sausages on store shelves or eaten their products. The company operates two plants in Denmark, and their third facility in Alabama is now relocating next door in a large-scale expansion currently underway.

Salm Partners is looking to add employees to work in the new facility and run additional production lines, opening up new opportunities for job-seekers in Northeast Wisconsin.

“We have a great workforce here in Denmark in the Greater Green Bay area that we’ve been able to keep growing, and there are people that are here that have been able to grow their careers, too,” president and CEO Keith Lindsey said.

Since Salm Partners started i n2004, it’s expanded from 100 to more than 700 employees.

“If we look at people that work here at Salm Partners, we have individuals that have started off in line entry roles that are now running shifts, or started off as operators that now run production lines. So we really look to promote internally,” said Lindsey.

The company expects the new facility to be completed by next spring.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation says in addition to the creation of 200 new jobs, the expansion could also indirectly generate another 100 jobs, such as construction, in the surrounding area over the next 3 years.

