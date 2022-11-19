Kimberly football wins WIAA D1 state championship

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Kimberly football claimed the WIAA Division 1 state championship 34-30 Friday night in an epic back and forth tussle against Mukwonago.

The game featured 2 ties early and 5 lead changes in the final 16 minutes. Papermakers RB Blake Barry scored 4 touchdowns in the triumph, including the game winner with 26 seconds left.

“This has been the biggest blessing to come here to Kimberly, since last December, I’m tired,” said first-year Kimberly coach Chad Michalkiewicz. “I’m not doing film tomorrow I’ll tell you that. Just to see the faces on the guys. They work so hard, and I’m sure Mukwonago does too, they’re a great football team, but just to cap it off, we wanted to gold and we pulled it off.”

Kimberly was back at state for a 10th time, and first time 2018 (when they completed a streak of making it to state 6 straight years).

“It just means a lot,” said Barry, who rushed for 184 yards. “This is something we’ve looked forward to our whole lives, worked for our whole lives. It’s amazing that if finally came to be.”

“It’s a dream come true,” said QB Seth Miron. “Ever since I was a little kid I’ve been dreaming of this moment and to finally experience this one a field I’ve always dreamt of playing on. It doesn’t get any better than this.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.